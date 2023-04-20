HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the Defence Ministry said.

April 20, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19 | file photo

Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19 | file photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The Minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh ‘recovering well’ after testing positive for COVID-19

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the Defence Ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said. 

ALSO READ
India records over 10,000 new Covid infections, pushes active cases to 63,562

As Covid-19 cases surge, India has recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / viral diseases / ministers (government) / government / disease / New Delhi / Inside India / India / health / government health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.