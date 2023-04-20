Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

April 20, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The Minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the Defence Ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said.

As Covid-19 cases surge, India has recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.