India records over 10,000 new Covid infections, pushes active cases to 63,562

The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths

April 19, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test, in Gurugram, on April 17, 2023.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test, in Gurugram, on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 19.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401). The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1%.

The active cases now comprise 0.14% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

