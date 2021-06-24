National

Rajnath Singh begins visit to Karwar naval base, Kochi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday began a two-day visit to India's premier naval base in Karwar, and Kochi.

The Indian Navy is expanding the strategically crucial naval base in Karnataka’s Karwar. Once the base is fully developed, it will be one of the largest naval bases in Asia.

In Kochi, Mr. Singh will review progress in the construction of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-I) Vikrant.

The aircraft carrier is likely to be commissioned later this year or early next year, sources said.

“Leaving New Delhi on a two-day visit to Karwar and Kochi. Shall review the ongoing infrastructure development at Karwar and also the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Kochi. Looking forward to this visit,” Mr. Singh tweeted.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 12:20:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajnath-singh-begins-visit-to-karwar-naval-base-kochi/article34944019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY