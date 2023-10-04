Rajnath releases 5th Positive Indigenisation List of 98 items for the armed forces

October 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday released the fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 98 items which will be procured by the three armed services from indigenous suppliers in a staggered manner as per specified timelines. He also released the Indian Navy’s updated indigenisation roadmap, named Swavlamban 2.0.

The fifth PIL has been prepared by the Department of Military Affairs after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. “It lays special focus on import substitution of components of major systems besides important platforms, weapon systems, sensors and munitions which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years,” it said.

Indigenisation list

Some items on the list include a futuristic infantry combat vehicle, articulated all-terrain vehicles, several types of unmanned aerial vehicles, a medium range precision kill system for artillery, test equipment for a guided weapon system for T-90 S/SK tanks, radars, armour plates for the cabin nose section of the Mi-17 helicopter, an automated mobile test system for the OSA-AK-M air defence system, gravity rollers for the Mi-17V5 helicopter, and flares of P-8I and MiG 29-K aircraft.

The Department has promulgated four previous PILs, comprising 411 military items. This is in addition to the four PILs for defence public sector undertakings.

Industry challenges

At the plenary session of Swavlamban 2.0, a two-day seminar of the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO), Mr. Singh also launched 76 challenges for industry players under the 10th Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC-10) and the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), as well as five problem statements under iDEX for Fauji.

In addition, two INDUS X challenges under the INDUS-X Mutual Promotion of Advanced Collaborative Technologies (IMPACT) challenges, jointly finalised by iDEX and the U.S. Department of Defence, were also launched. A special interactive session to explain the nuances of the roadmap to industry players will be held on the second day of the event.

‘Self-reliance is critical’

Speaking at the event, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said that the Navy had sought solutions to 75 challenges last year, received more than 1,000 responses, and declared 118 winners under DISC-7, SPRINT and SPRINT-PRIME. It had also concluded over 100 technological developmental agreements between iDEX and the industry, which he termed as “global firsts, game changers and force multipliers.”

Noting that the Navy has made a commitment to become a fully atmanirbhar or self-reliant force by 2047, Adm. Kumar said that by the 100th anniversary of Independence, the Navy must be a force that represents, in letter and in spirit, a strong and developed Bharat at 100. “A force that uses unique concepts and capabilities that are made in Bharat, made by Bharat, made for Bharat!” he said.

The supply chain shocks caused by the COVID pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Europe have forced industries world-wide, including in India, to re-imagine their strategies, realign their supply chains, and explore ways to reduce their vulnerabilities to strategic shocks, Adm. Kumar noted. “Self-reliance, therefore, is becoming equally important for Indian Industry across sectors, and more so, in the defence sector. Dependence on others for one’s defence needs is a strategic vulnerability that must be overcome,” he stressed.

Futuristic technologies

Last year, the Navy had set a target to develop 75 futuristic technologies in partnership with domestic micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, and start-ups. These promises “have been fully met, and even surpassed in some cases, primarily through the SPRINT initiative”, said Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Singh.

Around 100 new firms have been brought into the defence eco-system for the very first time, he said, adding that they have already obtained Acceptances of Necessity for 12 such cases, worth close to ₹1,500 crore. Of these, procurement orders for products worth ₹200 crore have already been signed. “In the coming weeks, we are looking to conclude many more such contracts,” he said.