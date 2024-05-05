GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renewed efforts launched to connect tribal, pastoral children with quality education in Rajasthan

The State government has also laid emphasis on skills development and vocational education to reduce children’s dropout from schools

May 05, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma. File

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan has launched renewed efforts to connect the children belonging to tribal and pastoral communities with quality education. With an emphasis on early childhood care, the regulatory framework of education will be restructured in the State in the light of the guidelines of the national education policy (NEP)-2020.

State Education Secretary Krishna Kunal said in Jaipur on Saturday that the children completing six years of age and passing out from Anganwadi centres would be admitted to V class in the regular schools. “A drive has been launched to identify tribal, pastoral, and underprivileged children while making arrangements for their education,” Mr. Kunal said at a review meeting on NEP-2020.

The State government has also laid emphasis on skills development and vocational education to reduce children’s dropout from schools. Mr. Kunal said the Education Department would simplify the format of report card of students and reduce the curriculum load to make the learning process more interesting for children.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Delphic Council of Rajasthan and four schools, including the Government Senior Secondary School, Kishangarh, for promoting various forms of arts among the students. The Council will prepare annual calendars in association with the schools for organising Delphic games showcasing the artistic, applied, and research creativity of students.

