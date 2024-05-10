Rajasthan’s digitalised system to provide easy access to healthcare services

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan is set to implement a new integrated health management system with digitalisation to provide easy access to healthcare services. The new online system will strengthen health services and create the facilities of electronic health records and single window procedures.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Shubhra Singh said in Jaipur on Thursday that the new system would comprise state-of-the art technologies, which would bring positive changes to the medical sector in the State. “This visionary project will be extremely beneficial for the general public, doctors and administration and will help meet various challenges,” Ms. Singh said.

While presiding over a review meeting on the new system, Ms. Singh said the project would be completed at the earliest and the departments and agencies concerned would work with full coordination to ensure its success.

As part of the online system, the common people and patients approaching the health facilities would get the facilities of electronic health records, digi-health locker, freedom from queue, unified digital survey, key performance indicators (KPI)-based dashboard, telemedicine intensive care unit, geotagging-based hospital map, and single window procedures for health-related licences and no-objection certificates.

Ms. Singh said since most the healthcare services would be available online, it would be easier for the patients to get medical treatment. The agencies involved in the new system’s implementation include the National Health Mission, Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation, State Health Insurance Agency and the Department of Information Technology.