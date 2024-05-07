GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajasthan CM felicitates candidates selected in Central Civil Services

The young officers who attended the function shared their views on issues of women’s empowerment, education system, State tourism, et al

May 07, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Youths selected in 2023 UPSC exam at a felicitation function in Jaipur on May 6, 2024.

Youths selected in 2023 UPSC exam at a felicitation function in Jaipur on May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday felicitated candidates from the State selected in the Central Civil Services after passing out the 2023 Union Public Service Commission’s examination. Mr. Sharma greeted the young officers at a function in Jaipur by dressing them in turbans and shawls, and presenting mementos to them.

Mr. Sharma said it was a matter of pride that a large number of youngsters from Rajasthan had been selected in the country’s most prestigious civil services exam. “Swami Vivekananda had said that the 21st century belongs to India. We are observing today that the great seer’s vision is coming true,” he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the youths to work with honesty and dedication in all positions where they are appointed. “As the watchdogs in the administration, you must show empathy and listen to every person who comes in need with sensitivity,” Mr. Sharma said.

The young officers who attended the function at the Chief Minister’s official residence shared their views on issues such as women’s empowerment, improving the education system, promoting tourism in Rajasthan, and improving the State’s ranking in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan or cleanliness survey.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahu were among those present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.