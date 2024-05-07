Rajasthan CM felicitates candidates selected in Central Civil Services

May 07, 2024 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday felicitated candidates from the State selected in the Central Civil Services after passing out the 2023 Union Public Service Commission’s examination. Mr. Sharma greeted the young officers at a function in Jaipur by dressing them in turbans and shawls, and presenting mementos to them.

Mr. Sharma said it was a matter of pride that a large number of youngsters from Rajasthan had been selected in the country’s most prestigious civil services exam. “Swami Vivekananda had said that the 21st century belongs to India. We are observing today that the great seer’s vision is coming true,” he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the youths to work with honesty and dedication in all positions where they are appointed. “As the watchdogs in the administration, you must show empathy and listen to every person who comes in need with sensitivity,” Mr. Sharma said.

The young officers who attended the function at the Chief Minister’s official residence shared their views on issues such as women’s empowerment, improving the education system, promoting tourism in Rajasthan, and improving the State’s ranking in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan or cleanliness survey.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahu were among those present on the occasion.