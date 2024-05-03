Illegal mining in the Aravalli range must stop, says SC

May 03, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Thursday orally said illegal mining in the Aravalli range in Rajasthan must stop.

“Illegal mining in Aravalli has to stop. What action have you taken against illegal mining and officials who are permitting this activity?” Justice B.R. Gavai, heading a Special Bench with Justice A.S. Oka, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Rajasthan.

The court’s amicus curiae, advocate K. Parameshwar, urged the court to order a stop to fresh mining leases.

He said the Rajasthan government was trying to pull wool over the eyes of the court by considering only those mountains which were 100 metres or more in height as part of the Aravalli Range; it did not treat shorter hills as part of the range.

Justice Oka said the classification was “very problematic”.

“Aravalli is the only geographical feature that stops dry winds from coming to the Gangetic Plains — dry winds that come from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Aravalli is a natural barrier. If we lose the Aravalli, we invite the arid, dry climate to enter from Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Mr. Parameshwar said.

The lawyer said the court in November 2023 had taken note of palaeolithic findings in the Aravalli and directed the Archaeological Survey of India to protect the site, which could even be part of national heritage.

Justice Oka pointed to apprehensions over climate change.

Mr. Mehta said a meeting had been scheduled on May 7 and May 8 to review the situation.

The court listed the case for hearing on Thursday.