Forest officials conduct 24-hour wildlife census in Rajasthan

The 24-hour census is being carried out using the water hole method, which requires one to sit on a scaffold near a water hole and note animals in the area coming for a drink.

Published - May 24, 2024 02:57 pm IST

PTI
Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth process for conducting the census.

Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth process for conducting the census. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajasthan Forest Department began its annual wildlife census on May 24 on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima.

The 24-hour census is being carried out using the water hole method, which requires one to sit on a scaffold near a water hole and note animals in the area coming for a drink. According to officials, the water hole method provides accurate figures on the number of animals present, as almost all wildlife visits the water hole due to the summer heat.

Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth process for conducting the census, including providing food and water to the officials and protection from the heat. Once all the data is collected, the census will be sent to the forest headquarters.

