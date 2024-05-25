GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BSF soldiers brave intense heat on India-Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

“The brutal heatwave will continue for at least five more days,” according to the Met.

Updated - May 25, 2024 03:20 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 03:14 pm IST

PTI
A BSF jawan buries an egg in the sand and a few minutes later, he uncovers it and then peels it to reveal an almost perfectly boiled egg.

A BSF jawan buries an egg in the sand and a few minutes later, he uncovers it and then peels it to reveal an almost perfectly boiled egg. | Photo Credit: PTI

A relentless heatwave has been sweeping through large parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a ‘red alert’ for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh. “The brutal heatwave will continue for at least five more days,” according to the Met.

Rajasthan: Six more deaths reported due to heat stroke as mercury soars to 49 degrees Celsius

With weapons on their shoulders and eyes glued to binoculars, men and women soldiers on foot patrol through the six-hour-shift, every day, to ward off any threats along the Indo-Pak International Border.

To demonstrate the intense heat they experience during the summer season, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan buries an egg in the sand near the Kailash post in the Anupgarh district of Rajasthan. A few minutes later, he uncovers it and then peels it to reveal an almost perfectly boiled egg.

Heatwave in Rajasthan | Jaipur weather office issues red alert; stresses need for “extreme care for vulnerable people”

Jawans stationed at the India-Pakistan border also roast crispy papads within seconds using the scorching sand. Temperatures consistently reach the high 40s during the summer at this border post, but despite the extreme heat, BSF soldiers remain steadfast in carrying out their patrol duties along the India-Pakistan border.

BSF Jawan Vijay Singh said, “Currently, the temperature is 46-47 degrees. As you can see, even in this extreme heat, our jawans are guarding the borders. To protect them from heat stroke and loo (hot winds), we regularly provide them with lemonade, Jal-jeera, and ORS, both before and after their duty.”

