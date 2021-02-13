Railways to roll out Tejas sleeper coaches

The railways will roll out Tejas sleeper type trains from February 15 with the introduction of the Agartala Rajdhani Special train, the ministry said on Friday.
The railways has decided to replace the rake of Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with Tejas Sleeper coaches with upgraded facilities. It will offer better connectivity with the national capital.
“Provided with smart features, the coaches of this New Sleeper Type Tejas Train will offer best in class travel experience. The start of the Tejas service is planned for February 15,” the railways said in a statement.
With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, the Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers, it said.
It is planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long distance trains over Indian Railways network, the statement read.
The Tejas type Sleeper coaches have automatic plug door, stainless Steel Under-frame, bio-vacuum toilet system, air suspension bogies, fire alarm, detection and suppression system and other smart features.
