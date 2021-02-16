National

Watch | Agartala Rajdhani Express with new Tejas sleeper coaches rolled out

The Indian Railways rolled out the new Tejas sleeper type coaches on February 15. The Tejas sleeper coaches were introduced in the Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express.

The ministry is planning the production of 500 units of such Tejas-type Sleeper coaches. It will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) & Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in this financial year.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 6:11:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/watch-agartala-rajdhani-express-with-new-tejas-sleeper-coaches-rolled-out/article33851712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

