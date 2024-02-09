GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

The court asked the ED why it needed the accused's custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

February 09, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - New Delhi,

PTI
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi along with her daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti appearing at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna. File photo

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi along with her daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti appearing at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday, February 9, 2024, granted interim bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti, RJD MP, and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that it needed time to file arguments on their regular bail application.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the court in the case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED.

During the proceedings, the court asked the ED why it needed the accused's custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / justice and rights / Bihar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.