National

Railway Safety chief flags gaps in 2019 accident inquiry

The Seemanchal Express train derailed near Shahdei Buzurg railway halt on February 3 morning.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has formally written to the Railway Board pointing to serious gaps in the inquiry report of a major accident which had a bearing on further investigation and called for amending the Accident Manual to ensure preservation of clues and evidence. The Railway Board has agreed to the advisory and directed the authorities concerned to make necessary changes in the Accident Manual.

The investigation relates to the accident of Train No. 12487 Seemanchal Express at Sahdai Buzurg railway station in Sonpur Division, East Central Railway, during the early hours of February 2, 2019, which left six passengers dead and 24 others injured.

Inadequate observation

“In this accident detailed observations of track and coaches were not done properly and some gaps were left out which have a bearing on investigation. Railway need to amplify and issue correction slip to para 4.12 to 4.18 of Accident Manual of ECR and all other Railways,” the Commissioner of Railway Safety said in his report.

The independent investigating official who comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation noted that in the Joint Note prepared by railway officials who inspected the scene of the accident, some evidences relating to damages caused to under-gear, brake rigging, coupling & buffers, position of the derailed coaches with respect to track distance etc. were not recorded. Travel marks of wheel on sleepers and their distance from rail, relative position of the detached coaches from the track were also not noted.

“By the time I reached the site, the coaches were removed from their original position and they were thrown by the side of the tracks which made reconstruction of possible sequence of the derailment very difficult and cast limitations on further investigation,” the official said.

Dissent note

The Senior Section Engineer in his deposition during the investigation stated that he did not agree with the joint inspection and even gave a dissent note, the Commissioner of Railway Safety said.

After the issue was flagged at the highest level, the Safety Directorate of Railway Board, in a letter sent to General Managers of all Zonal Railways on March 2, 2021, advised them to take necessary action to amplify/amend their Accident Manuals appropriately to provide for detailed observations of track and coaches so as to ensure that there are no gaps left out which have bearing on investigation.

The move comes amid allegations that railway officials reaching an accident site tend to ignore or tamper with evidence. In 2017, the Ministry of Railways decided to fly drones or unmanned aerial vehicles to capture visuals of accident sites to preserve evidence for inquiry. However the decision has not been implemented as desired yet, railway sources told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The decision to fly drones was necessitated by a finding of the Ministry in December 2016 which said that the basic purpose of an accident inquiry was to pinpoint the cause of failure — be it material, technological, staff or others.

“Unfortunately, rescue and restoration work, which essentially involves railway officials, tend to compromise, if not destroy, evidence. The inquiry officer who reaches the site much later does not have the benefit of proper information and evidence. Consequently, the whole exercise tends to become ‘avoid-the-blame’ game and most of the time the real cause of accident does not get flagged,” a note prepared by the railways on the issue then said.

Comments
Related Articles

Parliament proceedings | 9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad

We cannot be stopped from probing theft of coal in Bengal: CBI

CPI(M) sees red over Anurag Thakur’s statement on steel plant

Assam Assembly polls | 281 candidates file nomination for first phase

CPI(M) announces contestants for 10 seats in Thiruvananthapuram

Parliament proceedings | 389 persons died while manually cleaning sewers from 2015 to 2019: Government

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha manage to pass one Bill each amidst din

65% of sitting MLAs in Kerala have criminal cases against them

Safety and anxiety hand in hand in Palakkad

Parliament proceedings | Mohan Delkar’s death, a blow to dignity of Parliament: Supriya Sule

Twenty20 releases second list of candidates

J&K: Apni Party seeks intervention of Modi, Shah to address concerns of DDC members

Cabinet clears non-lapsable fund for health care

BJP contestant and six others held for distributing cash inRamajanchadrapuram municipality

Only one bid received out of four coal mines put up for 2nd attempt of auction: Coal Minister

Parliament proceedings | CVC gets 27,590 corruption complaints in 2020: Government

Assam Assembly elections | Provide separate line for transgenders at polling booths, Assam CEO urged

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Court stays operation of search warrant against advocate Mehmood Pracha

23% habitations to face drinking water woes in East Godavari
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 7:18:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railway-safety-chief-flags-gaps-in-2019-accident-inquiry/article34037159.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY