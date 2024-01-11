Railway crimes in Delhi rise by 105% in two years

January 11, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The number of crimes occurring on railway premises have increased in the past three years in the national capital, a Right to Information (RTI) reply said.

In 2021, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways, in Delhi recorded 2,108 crimes, which rose by 45% to 3,065 cases in 2022. Up to 4,342 cases until November 30, 2023, a staggering 105% increase from cases registered in 2021.

The RTI was filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

Thefts are rampant in Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station with 2016 cases registered in 2021. Cases of theft rose by 18% to 2831 in 2022 and 3909 cases till November 30, 2023, a whopping 93% increase as compared to 2021, according to the information supplied by Apoorva Gupta, DCP (Railways), Delhi Police.

Instances of snatching of personal valuable items increased from 19 in 2021 to 85 in 2022, a 347% increase and 96 in 2023, an increase of 405%. More cases of under the Touting Act, which includes unauthorised carrying on of business of procuring and supplying of railway tickets, were registered in 2023, up to 124, much higher that six cases registered in 2021 and eight registered in 2022.

Robberies over doubled from 10 in 2022 to 22 cases registered in 2023. Number of kidnappings also rose from 9 cases in 2021, to 14 cases in 2022 which rose to 24 cases in 2023.

Cases registered under miscellaneous sections of the Indian Penal Code rose from 14 cases in 2021, to 26 in 2022, increasing to 104 in 2023.

Other categories in which crimes were recorded are murder, attempt to murder, rape, eve teasing, accident, hurt, cheating, extortion, drugging, narcotics, gambling, arms, excise cases.

Another disturbing trend is that since 2021, 1,897 people have died on railway tracks. In 2021, 507 people died, while in 2022 the number stood at 714 people and in 2023 up to November 2023, 676 people succumbed. “These are run over incidents,” Apoorva Gupta, DCP (Railways), the Delhi Police told The Hindu.

Also, 468 people were injured on railway tracks – 144 (2021), 174 (2022) and 150 (2023).