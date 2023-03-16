Rahul Gandhi meets LS Speaker, says ‘will speak in Parliament if allowed’

March 16, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 16 arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha. The meeting was held at 1:45 p.m. in the Speaker’s Chamber.

He earlier said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit. Mr. Gandhi said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi met Speaker Birla along with the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mr. Chowdhury later told reporters that Mr. Gandhi told the Speaker that he be allowed to speak in Parliament after his remarks made in London created a row, with the BJP demanding an apology from him while alleging that the Congress MP has insulted India and its institutions, including Parliament, on foreign soil.

When Mr. Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP members strongly demanded that he tenders an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in London.

Mr. Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London.

During an event in the U.K., Mr. Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Mr. Gandhi following his critical remarks.

(with PTI inputs)