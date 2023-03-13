Rahul Gandhi Cambridge Row | There is nothing for which the Congress leader needs to apologise, says Shashi Tharoor

March 13, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid the escalating attack against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in U.K., Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday came out in his support and said that there is nothing for which former needs to apologise.

While talking to media persons in the Parliament premises, Mr. Tharoor said, "This is blatant kind of politics because Rahul Gandhi didn't say what he's accused of. He specified that 'we'll solve issues internally and just want everyone to be aware, Indian democracy is global public good'. There's nothing that he needs to apologise for."

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi for "insulting India in London," Mr. Singh demanded in Lok Sabha that the Congress leader should be asked to "apologise before the House."

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Mr. Singh said in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Today, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal in his speech targetted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in London, following which there were heated arguments between treasury and opposition benches. While speaking to the media outside the house, Mr. Goyal said, "India is the mother of democracy a proud and glorious country. A prominent Opposition leader goes abroad and attacks Indian democracy. He has insulted the people of India and the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi should apologise in Parliament over the comments. There is freedom of speech in India and MPs can speak in Parliament."

During interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations. He even said that Europe and the U.S. are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat. "It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.