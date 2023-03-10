Congress accuses the Modi govt. of ‘lobbying’ for the Adani Group in Sri Lanka

March 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress, quoting the recent interview of Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry with The Hindu, asked the Narendra Modi government on March 10 to explain the basis on which it identified the Adani Group for a “government-to-government” port project in Sri Lanka.

As part of its ongoing Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed three fresh questions to Prime Minister Modi and accused his government of “lobbying” in favour of the Adani Group for projects in Sri Lanka.

“Parliament resumes on March 13. We are preparing for our interventions to be expunged. But what cannot be erased out is ‘ Hum Adanike Hain Kaun’-26 bringing the total of direct questions of the PM so far to 78,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted.

13 मार्च को संसद फिर शुरू होगी।हम जनहित के सवाल पूछना जारी रखेंगे।हो सकता है उन्हें भी रिकॉर्ड से हटा दिया जाए,लेकिन जिन्हें हटाया या मिटाया नहीं जा सकता,वो हैं "HAHK-हम अडानी के हैं कौन" श्रृंखला के तहत PM से पूछे गए सवाल,जिनकी संख्या 78 हो गई है।



चुप्पी तोड़िए प्रधानमंत्री जी। pic.twitter.com/OpUdWiXciM — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 10, 2023

In a statement, Mr. Ramesh said the governments of India, Japan and Sri Lanka (then headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe) had signed a memorandum on May 28, 2019 to develop the East Container Terminal in the Colombo South port. A year later, on June 9, 2020, the Sri Lankan cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa announced that India had “selected” Adani Ports as its foreign terminal operator, he added.

However, following the unexpected cancellation of the deal, the Rajapaksa government offered Colombo’s West Container Terminal to India and Japan under a 35-year build, operate and transfer lease, which was finalised on September 30, 2021.

“A Sri Lankan Cabinet spokesperson said that India had ‘nominated’ Adani Ports as the partner. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry described it as a ‘government-to-government’ port project in a March 5, 2023 interview,” Mr. Ramesh said, quoting The Hindu interview.

“On what basis did you ‘select’ and ‘nominate’ Adani Ports for this government-to-government deal? Did any other Indian firms have the opportunity to consider investing or did you simply reserve the deal for your close friends?” asked the Congress communication chief in an open letter to the Prime Minister.

Stating that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government’s 2002 decision not to invest in the strategic Hambantota Port cleared the path for Chinese firms to enter Sri Lanka’s ports sector, the Congress leader said India’s investment in Colombo now is partly driven by the need to counter China’s expansion.

“However, as we pointed out on March 3, 2023, the Adani Group has disturbing connections with Chinese nationals such as the Adani family confidant Chang Chung-Ling (aka Lingo-Chang) who has been involved, among other things, in violating UN sanctions against China’s and Pakistan’s ally North Korea,” he said, asking if these connections were not worthy of a probe by the Central investigative agencies.

Mr. Ramesh charged the Prime Minister of indulging in “hectic lobbying for his cronies”, including for a 500-megawatt wind power project in Sri Lanka’s Mannar district.

“The former head of the Ceylon Electricity Board, MMC Ferdinando, testified on June 10, 2022 before the Parliament of Sri Lanka that on October 24, 2021, ‘the President [Gotabaya Rajapaksa] summoned me after a meeting and said that India’s Prime Minister Modi is pressuring him to hand over the project to the Adani Group’. Although he retracted the comments under pressure, Ferdinando’s remarks had completely exposed the nexus of crony capitalism in which you are enmeshed,” the Congress leader alleged.