Rahul Gandhi interacts with porters at Anand Vihar railway station

Mr. Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students

September 21, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing a porter dress and badge, carries luggage during an interaction with railway porters at Anand Vihar railway station, in New Delhi, on Sept. 21, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing a porter dress and badge, carries luggage during an interaction with railway porters at Anand Vihar railway station, in New Delhi, on Sept. 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 21 interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station here and sought to know their problems.

Mr. Gandhi was also seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.

He then sat down with the porters and sought to know their problems.

"People's hero Rahul Gandhiji met his porter friends at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter friends of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him," the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.

"Today, Rahulji reached among them and listened to them … Bharat Jodo journey continues," the party said.

Mr. Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

Mr. Gandhi recently visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.

