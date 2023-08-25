HamberMenu
Will raise issues of people of Ladakh in Parliament, their ‘political voice being suppressed’, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been touring the Union Territory of Ladakh for the past week.

August 25, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a young supporter during a public meeting at Khree Sultan Cho Sport Stadium, in Kargil district, Ladakh, on August 25, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a young supporter during a public meeting at Khree Sultan Cho Sport Stadium, in Kargil district, Ladakh, on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 25 vowed to raise in Parliament the issues of the people of Ladakh as he alleged that their "political voice" was being suppressed and the promises of the central government on employment had turned out to be "false".



“I went to every corner of Ladakh and talked to the youth, mothers and sisters and the poor. There are other leaders who only talk about their ‘Mann Ki Baat’. I want to listen to your ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” the former Congress president said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast.

“China has snatched away thousands of kilometers of India’s land. The prime minister is lying by denying this and every person in Ladakh knows this,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a public meeting, in Kargil district, Ladakh, on August 25, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a public meeting, in Kargil district, Ladakh, on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

He said the main issues of Ladakh are that the political voice of the people here is being "suppressed", all the promises of the government on employment have turned out to be "false" and the lack of mobile network and air connectivity.

“I will raise all these issues in Parliament in the next session,” Mr. Gandhi said and thanked Ladakh for the welcome and love he had received.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post in Hindi on X, said that taking forward the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Gandhi met the people of Ladakh.

In the spirit of the foot march, he listened to their thoughts, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with a local from Ladakh holding the National flag during his visit to Kargil.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with a local from Ladakh holding the National flag during his visit to Kargil. | Photo Credit: ANI/Congress Twitter

“It is clear after listening to these problems that the Modi government has left Ladakh to fend itself. Leaders who are only interested in their ‘Mann Ki Baat’ can never allow the people’s voice to be heard,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Gandhi reached Ladakh on August 17, his first visit to the region since it was granted UT status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union Territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.

Over the past week, Mr. Gandhi visited several parts of Ladakh, including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar, on his motorcycle before reaching Kargil on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi on August 25 also visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and paid rich tributes to the Indian Army personnel who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 war with Pakistan.

