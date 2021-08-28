P.V. Narasimha Rao’s ancestral home to be a museum

Foundation stone laid at the village of Vangara in Telangana’s Karimnagar district

The personal computer sent by his son P.V. Prabhakara Rao in 1986 will find a place in the museum being set up in former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s ancestral village of Vangara in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

“My father collected over 15,000 books. Some of them are housed in Hyderabad at the Ramananda Tirtha Memorial Trust. Some of these books will be part of the museum being developed,” informed his daughter Surabhi Vani Devi. His belongings, his favourite chair, and a series of photographs showing his journey, will also be on display. Mr. Rao’s biographer Vinay Sitapati writes about the 45 cartons filling up a large truck when Mr. Rao had planned his move from Delhi to Hyderabad in May 1991 before fate steered him in a different direction. The biography has a series of photographs of Mr. Rao credited to the ‘Rao Family’ as a source. Now these photographs will be displayed at the museum that is expected to be ready in a year’s time.

On Friday, Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud, laid the foundation stone for the museum which is aimed at drawing tourists and showcasing the life of the former Prime Minister. It was from the two-storied bungalow in Vangara that P.V. Narasimha Rao began his journey as a scholar and ended his journey as the Prime Minister who changed the nation’s economic bearings.

“His personal typewriter, his big collection of books and many other objects the former Prime Minister used will be part of the museum. We are working with the family and other people in contact with him to share objects to recreate his life,” informed B. Manohar of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

“Our house had suffered damage due to lack of maintenance but now it has been restored and visitors to the museum will get an intimate glimpse of the life of my father,” said Ms. Devi, who is a Member of the Legislative Council in Telangana. The State government’s plan includes creating a Vignana Vedika Park, Memorial Museum and an entrance arch at a cost of ₹11 crore out of which ₹7 crore has been sanctioned by the State.

“We were asked to design a museum and a tourism park which we have done and work has already begun on the site,” said a spokesperson for the architectural firm that created the blueprint for changing a sleepy hamlet into a tourism hotspot.