Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter in the presence of BJP top brass
Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at Dehradun's Parade Ground on March 23, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, among others.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Dhami offered prayers at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple and also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara at Race Course in the city.
The BJP’s decision to retain Mr. Dhami as Uttarakhand CM came despite the fact that he lost his seat of Khatima, while the BJP won a majority in the Assembly election.
Since the Uttarakhand Assembly does not have an Upper House or Legislative Council, Mr. Dhami will now have to be elected to the Assembly in a bye-election within six months.
Party sources had told The Hindu that maintaining continuity in Uttarakhand was to ensure stability within the party, while also keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.