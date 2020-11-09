Punjab withdraws general consent to CBI

The Punjab government has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigating cases in the State.

A senior government official confirmed to The Hindu on Monday that an order in this regard had been issued, following which, the CBI would have to seek prior permission from the State for conducting any investigation in the State.

The order revoked the general consent for investigating cases by members of Delhi Special Police Establishment, said the official. The CBI derives its legal powers to investigate crime under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The order adds that in any future investigation in the State, prior consent of the Government of Punjab would be required on a case-to-case basis.