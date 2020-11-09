National

Punjab withdraws general consent to CBI

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

The Punjab government has withdrawn the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigating cases in the State.

A senior government official confirmed to The Hindu on Monday that an order in this regard had been issued, following which, the CBI would have to seek prior permission from the State for conducting any investigation in the State.

The order revoked the general consent for investigating cases by members of Delhi Special Police Establishment, said the official. The CBI derives its legal powers to investigate crime under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The order adds that in any future investigation in the State, prior consent of the Government of Punjab would be required on a case-to-case basis.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 10:27:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/punjab-withdraws-general-consent-to-cbi/article33060700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY