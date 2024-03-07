Punjab Police arrests two members of BKI-backed terror module

March 07, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Chandigarh

In an intelligence-based operation, the Punjab Police on Thursday, March 7, 2024, said it has averted possible target killings with the arrest of two members of the Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module.

"The module was operated by #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passian, a close aide of #Pakistan based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh @ Shera presently based in #Armenia," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said on X.

He said, according to the preliminary investigations, Happy Passian was working in connivance with Rinda and Shamsher to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state.

"Recovered 2 pistols along with 4 magazines & 30 live cartridges. FIR has been registered under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) & Arms Act at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar," he said.