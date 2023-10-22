Public service delivery the duty of the government, Nadda reacts to Kharge objection to ‘Rath Prabharis’

October 22, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

BJP president J.P. Nadda termed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter, which objected to a government order that reportedly asked senior government officers to be deployed as “Rath Prabharis” in various districts to showcase the achievements of the Modi government, “baffling” and remarked that governance was an “alien concept” for the Opposition party.

Mr. Nadda’s reaction on X came after Mr. Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, objecting to a government order on “Rath Prabharis”.

“It baffles me to see the Congress party has an issue with public servants reaching the grassroots to ensure saturation of schemes,” posted Mr. Nadda, asking, “If this not the basic tenet of governance, what is?”

He added that “it may be an alien concept for the Congress, but public service delivery is the duty of a government”.

“If the (Narendra) Modi government wants to ensure saturation of all schemes and ensure all beneficiaries are reached, nobody who has the interest of the poor in their mind can have a problem,” he said. “But, the Congress only has an interest in keeping the poor in poverty and hence, their opposition to the saturation drive,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya wrote on X, “Who said bureaucrats in the government of India are not meant to talk about the programmes and schemes implemented?”

“Just because five states are going to polls and general elections are seven months away, should we abandon governance?” he asked.

Even as the Gujarat Chief Minister, each year, irrespective of elections, Mr. Modi ensured his bureaucrats went out in the field during June-July to ensure all school-going children enrolled, he said. “It ensured universal education in Gujarat,” he added.

Similarly in the next six months, Prime Minister Modi wants complete saturation of welfare schemes, for the PM Awas Yojana (Grameen), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Kisan, Fasal Bima Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Janaushadhi Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Skill Development programs, Vishwakarma Yojana among others, Mr. Malviya added.