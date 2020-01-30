Public sector bank unions to go on strike on Jan. 31, Feb. 1

The All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) on Thursday said the strike planned on Friday and Saturday would go on as scheduled after talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed to come up with a resolution to address the workers’ concerns.
The workers demanded a 20% hike in wages, five-day banking, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scrapping of the new pension scheme and other welfare measures, according to an AIBEA statement. The association said the wage revision has been pending since November 2017.
In response to the call for strike, the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment had called for a meeting with the stakeholders on Monday. The AIBEA said after the meeting that it rejected the IBA’s offer of further talks only if it calls off the strike.
