Production of fertilizers will surpass demand, says Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya warns against hoarding and black-marketing

Production of fertilizers will surpass demand, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. In a statement, he denounced rumours of shortage and urged farmers not to hoard fertilizers.

In the run-up to the sowing season for the rabi or winter crop, farmers in many States have complained of difficulties in sourcing di-ammonium phosphate or DAP, the most popular fertilizer after urea. There have been reports of farmers travelling long distances and waiting in queues to buy DAP as well as allegations of prices per bag being increased in some areas despite subsidies to fertilizer companies.

Also Read: Hit by fertilizer shortage, farmer ends life in M.P.

Mr. Mandaviya reviewed production targets for November with the officials and subsequently issued the statement ‘denouncing’ rumours. “While the demand of urea is 41 lakh MT, 76 lakh MT of urea will be produced. Similarly, 18 lakh MT DAP will be produced against a projected demand of 17 lakh MT. Supply of 30 lakh MT of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh MT,” said the statement.

The Minister appealed to farmers not to hoard fertilizers or pay attention to rumour mongers and cautioned that strict attention will be taken against black-marketers.

“The Union Government is constantly monitoring the production and movement of fertilizers and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get sufficient quantity,” said the statement.