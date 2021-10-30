Hit by fertilizer shortage, farmer ends life in M.P.

CM says no need to worry, adequate stocks will be provided

Amid acute shortage of fertilizers during the sowing of rabi crops, a 44-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. The State Government said it had initiated steps to bring in 32 additional rakes of fertilizers. These were expected to reach the State by October 30 to end the crisis.

The farmer, a resident of a village in Ashok Nagar district, allegedly ended his life after he was unable to get fertilizer from the distribution centres.

For the past 10-15 days he was visiting fertilizer distribution centres but in vain, the deceased’s younger brother and nephew told media persons.

He was disturbed over the low yield from his farm in the last season, they added.

The farmer was brought dead, said the duty doctor at the Ashok Nagar District Hospital, Gaurav. B.

Several districts have been reeling under a severe fertilizer crisis, particularly Bhind, Morena, Gwalior Chambal and Bundelkhand regions. Almost all 3,400 cooperative societies across Madhya Pradesh are running out of stock.

Block highways

Angry farmers blocked the national highways in Bhind district and snatched fertilizer sacks in Morena district. Fertilizers were distributed under police protection in Sheopur district. Ever since the crisis, news and photographs of farmers sleeping outside the fertilizer distribution centres and women and girls waiting in the queue have appeared in newspapers and on social media.

However, the State Government said farmers need not worry and assured them that fertilizers would be made available soon.

“Availability of DAP, Urea, NPK will be ensured as per the requirement of the State and farmers should not get worried,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

He said the required quantities of manure would be provided from time to time. He said 32 additional rakes would reach the State by October 30.

Discussions had been held with the Government of India for supply of fertilizers in November. “We will definitely get manure as per the requirement of the State,” said Mr. Chouhan.

As against 3,48,000 tonnes of urea lifted by the farmers in October last year, this year 3,18,000 tonnes had been lifted, said an official. Similarly, last year till the end of October, 2,78,000 tonnes of DAP was purchased by the farmers and this year the figure stood at 2,31,000 tonnes, the official added.

Mr. Chouhan held discussions with Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the supply of fertilizers.

However, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on Thursday refused to acknowledge there was a shortage of fertilizers in the country.

“Rumours are doing rounds in certain quarters that there is going to be a fertilizer shortage in the country and that farmers should stock adequate stock for the next four months. These claims are false and completely baseless,” Mr. Khuba told media persons in Bengaluru.