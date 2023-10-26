HamberMenu
Priyanka made “false claims” about PM’s “personal religious devotion”, BJP tells ECI

At a Rajasthan rally, the Congress leader referred to a news report claiming that the PM had donated just ₹21 during his visit to a temple; BJP accuses her of “using religious feelings to stoke disharmony”

October 26, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra for what it termed as her “false claims” about “the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

A BJP delegation, including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the ECI seeking appropriate legal action against Ms. Vadra.

The BJP’s submission centred around Ms. Vadra’s comments at a public meeting in Dausa on October 20, where she spoke of a television news report claiming that when a donation envelope offered by the Prime Minister at a temple was opened, it had only contained ₹21. “She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not,” the BJP’s complaint read.

The BJP added that Ms. Vadra had then attacked the party politically, saying that the party also showed “envelopes” to the public, but nothing was found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.

‘Stoking disharmony’

“Is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra above the law? Does she believe in any law? She is using religious feelings to stoke disharmony. She cannot do it,” Mr. Meghwal said, asserting that the claim related to Mr Modi’s donation was a lie and had been highlighted by the media as well. “She is still repeating a lie in connection to the Prime Minister’s temple visit way back in January,” he said.

“This statement of Priyanka Gandhi has violated the very basic foundation of free & fair elections by invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the complaint said, accusing Ms. Vadra of violating the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act (RPA) by her remarks.

“Hence, the commission is requested to initiate appropriate legal proceedings as per the provisions of RPA 1951 and Indian Penal Code together with immediate action for violation of model code so as to ensure that no one is allowed to influence the elections by creating a fake narrative by making false, libelous and defamatory statements or hurt the religious sentiments of the people by making such irresponsible statements,” the BJP said in its complaint.

The Rajasthan Assembly election will be held on November 25, with results to be declared on December 3.

