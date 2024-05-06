Priyanka Gandhi addresses workers meet in Rae Bareli, recalls ties with family bastion

May 06, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday addressed a meeting in party workers in Rae Bareli and highlighted the decades old ties the Gandhi family shares with the twin constituencies of Rae Barli and Amethi.

“I am here to manage the election of my elder brother and Kishori Ji. I can recognise every face in the meeting. We will collectively ensure that both the Congress candidates emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha election,” Ms. Vadra said, amid thunderous applauds from the workers. Pointing towards the Amethi Congress candidate, the Congress leader added, “I told him that you managed and campaigned for us in many elections, but this time I promised you [Amethi candidate] that I will campaign for you and make you win.”

Ms. Vadra, who is likely to stay in Rae Bareli and Amethi for ten days, also touched upon how her mother Sonia Gandhi nurtured the constituency and developed a familial bond with the people of Rae Bareli across caste and communities.

“My mother shares a special bond with all of you, her blessings are with me and my brother. We will work for you with equal dedication,” she added.

The Congress on Monday appointed former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observers for Rae Bareli and Amethi Parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Earlier after weeks of suspense, the grand old party on May 3 declared that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Parliamentary election from Rae Bareli, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, and Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, will contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha segment.

Ms. Vadra in her address alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is doing Injustice to each and every section of the society with poor and women suffering the most.

“People are facing inflation. Loans of farmers are not waived off, but loans of big industrialists are waived off. Unless you bring change, the situation is not going to change. Common people must get employment, unless paper leaks are stopped, common people and India cannot progress,” the Congress leader added.

Rae Bareli was the only seat won by the Congress from Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha election, with Sonia Gandhi defeating her rival candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP by roughly 1,67,000 votes. Ms. Gandhi polled 5,34,918 votes (55.80%) against the BJP nominee who polled 3,67,740 (38.36%) votes. It is also believed to be one of the safest seats for the Congress in U.P. as the grand old party won 17 out of the 20 elections so far since Independence, including byelections.