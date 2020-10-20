Virus still there; all must be cautious during festivities, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said the government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, asked citizens not to lower their guard in the fight against coronavirus (COVID 19) during the festive season as the virus is still around even though restrictions have been eased.

Mr Modi, his seventh address to the citizens on the corona pandemic, gave a new Hindi slogan jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahin [no lowering of guard until a vaccine is found] to stress the point that a “little bit of carelessness can spell grief for the people”.

At one point, the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens with folded hands to wear masks, sanitize their hands and maintain social distance as he wanted to see them happy.

He also appealed to the media and social media platforms to create public awareness among citizens about the need to be careful.

“Until a vaccine against this pandemic is found, we should not never allow the fight against corona to weaken…. We should not forget that even if the lock down is gone, the virus has not. With the effort of every Indian for the past seven-eight months, the situation today is stable. We should improve upon it and not allow it to deteriorate,” Mr Modi said.

“This is not the time to get careless or believe that corona is gone or that there is no threat from it. In recent days, we have seen many pictures and videos where people are either lax or stopped being careful. This is not right at all. If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk,”he added.

The Prime Minister said the whole world is working on war-footing to find a vaccine and informed that a few vaccines are at an advanced of trial in India.

He said his government is working on a plan “to deliver it to every Indian within the shortest possible time” once these vaccines are ready.

Comparing with India’s situation with other countries such as the U.S., Brazil, Spain and Britain, the Prime Minister talked about India's “success” in saving lives.

He said while there are nearly are 25,000 COVID cases for one million population in countries like the U.S. and Brazil, India has only 5,500. Similarly, the number of fatalities in India is 83 for a million population against nations like the U.S., Brazil, Spain and Britain where the figure is more than 600.

Mr Modi also said that India now has more than 90 lakh beds for COVID-19 patients, 12,000 quarantine centres, 2,000 labs for testing and, soon, the otal numbers of tests will cross 10 crore. “The rate of testing has been one of our strengths,”he said.

Before wrapping his 12-minute long speech, Mr Modi wishes the citizens for the upcoming festivals including Navratra, Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath, Eid-Milad-un-Nabi and Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.