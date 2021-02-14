National

Prime Minister hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially hand over the indigenous Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A to the Army in Chennai on February 14.   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state- of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.

