India

Prevent further attacks in Leicester and Birmingham: India to U.K.

Addressing the media, Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are in touch with the diplomatic and security authorities (of the U.K.) to prevent further attacks and take action against the perpetrators.” File

Addressing the media, Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are in touch with the diplomatic and security authorities (of the U.K.) to prevent further attacks and take action against the perpetrators.” File

India on Thursday said that its officials were in contact with the authorities in the United Kingdom over the recent fights in Leicester where clashes between two religious communities continued over the past three weeks.

Addressing the media, Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are in touch with the diplomatic and security authorities (of the U.K.) to prevent further attacks and take action against the perpetrators."

The High Commission of India in the U.K. had earlier urged the British authorities to provide protection to the affected population and strongly condemned "the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion."


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
United Kingdom
religious conflict
Related Articles
VHP asks U.K. PM to take action against violence against Hindus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 11:53:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/prevent-further-attacks-in-leicester-and-birmingham-india-to-uk/article65924088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY