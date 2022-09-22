Prevent further attacks in Leicester and Birmingham: India to U.K.

Addressing the media, Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are in touch with the diplomatic and security authorities (of the U.K.) to prevent further attacks and take action against the perpetrators.” File
The High Commission of India in the UK had earlier urged the British authorities to provide protection to the affected population
The High Commission of India in the U.K. had earlier urged the British authorities to provide protection to the affected population and strongly condemned "the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion."