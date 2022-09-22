VHP asks U.K. PM to take action against violence against Hindus

Birmingham has been known as the capital of Islamic terrorism: VHP

Working president Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar wrote to U.K. PM Liz Truss comparing the recent attacks on Hindus with London Metro bombings (2017) and the London Bridge attack in 2019. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday requested the Prime Minister of United Kingdom to take immediate efforts to end the “continued violence against Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham”.

A letter written by VHP international working president Alok Kumar to the U.K. PM Liz Truss compared the recent attacks on Hindus with London Metro bombings (2017) and the London Bridge attack in 2019. “These are not one-off events. These riots are part of a continuum,” the letter said.

“VHP is deeply concerned and alarmed at the ongoing violence in Leicester and Birmingham in which a large number of Hindus and places of their worship, their cultural and religious symbols have been wantonly targeted and damaged by Islamic extremists,” said Mr. Kumar in his letter. “Nothing of that sort has happened to Muslims, Islamic symbols or places of worship.”

The VHP international president further added that Birmingham has been known as “the capital of Islamic terrorism”. “Islamic terrorists and hoodlums in a way had the impunity to attack, damage, humiliate and insult,” added Mr. Kumar.

The VHP said Hindus in the U.K., who only constitute 1.5% of total population, have significantly contributed to their adopted homeland.

“It is because of Hindus’ contribution to UK, late PM Margaret Thatcher had once stated in a public meeting that Hindus have taught the country so much about family and they are asset to UK,” the VHP’s letter to the U.K. PM stated.

Mr. Kumar further requested strong action and immediate efforts to protect Hindu lives, dignity and property. He also urged strong punitive action against all involved in the crime.

“The UK government under your strong leadership shouldn’t view the recent riots as one-off events as they are part of a continuum,” said the organisation, referring to the 2017 bombings and 2019 attack.