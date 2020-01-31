India happy J&K, Ladakh have rights on par with rest of country, says Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31. Mr. Kovind also said discussions and debates strengthen the democracy and violence in the name of protests weakens it.

The President said “This decade is very important for India. In this decade, 75 years of our independence will be completed. I am happy to note that in the last 7 months, the Parliament has set new records of working. In the first session of this Lok Sabha, the performance by the House has been a new record in the last seven decades, by enacting several lndmark legislations.

“My government taking strong steps for making this decade as India’s decade.”

On Ramjanmabhoomi

“The manner in which people were treated with maturity after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi deserves praise.”

“This government believes that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen our democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.

“This government has been following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabha Vishwas’.”

On Article 370, J&K, Ladakh

“The removal of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historical but it has also paved the way for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. People of India are happy that J&K, Ladakh have got rights on par with the rest of the country after seven decades.

“The priorities of this government are the development of J&K and Ladakh, ensuring transparent and honest administration and empowerment of democracy.

“In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, work is progressing fast in establishing connectivity, irrigation, hospitals, tourism schemes and institutions of higher education like IIT, IIM, AIIMS.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, around 3,500 houses were built in Jammu and Kashmir as of March 2018, and more than 24,000 houses have been completed in less than two years.

“This government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time.”

On Citizenship Amendment Act

When Mr Kovind declared the Citizenship Amendment Act as a “historic law”, his speech was interrupted by protests from the Opposition members. Mr Kovind's speech was almost muted for the next few minutes before order was restored.

“Procedure to grant citizenship to people of all religions remains as it was.

“The government has also fulfilled the requirement of people living in more than 1,700 colonies of Delhi to own homes.

“After Partition, Mahatma Gandhi had said "Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan who do not want to live there, can come to India. It is the duty of the Government of India to provide them a normal life.

“I also condemn the atrocities being committed on the minorities in Pakistan, and I urge the world community to take notice of this and take necessary steps.”

On Rural development

“On October 2, on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, so many parts of rural area were declared open-defaction free. This was a fitting tribute to the Father of our nation.

“Even now, around 15 crore households in rural areas do not have piped water supply. To address this, the government started the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“By giving the Aspirational District status to 112 districts of the country, the government is paying special attention to each scheme related to the development of the poor.”

On North East and rail connectivity

“The capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland will be connected by rail by the year 2022.

“The Central and Assam Governments have recently signed a historic agreement with the Bodo Organizations to bring an end to the 5 decade-old Bodo dispute. The government will spend Rs 1500 crore for the development of the Bodo community. The Centre has also resolved the decades old problem of the Bru community.

“The government has made several provisions for granting citizenship to refugees in any region, especially in the North East.

“Thanks to our request, Saudi Arabia had increased Haj quota thanks to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims prayed at the Haj this time. India is the first country to ensure that the entire process of Haj has been done digitally and online.”

On Pradhan Mantri schemes

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi, over ₹43,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 8 crore farmer-families.

“A huge campaign is being carried out to keep more than 50 crore livestock of the country healthy.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, on an average, more than 5.5 crore farmers are insuring their crops at very low premiums.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 75 lakh poor have got their free treatment so far.

“This year, 75 new medical colleges have been approved in the country, which would lead to an increase of about 16,000 MBBS seats and more than 4000 PG seats in the country.”

On Women's safety

“This government is working with sensitivity towards the safety of women. The government will set up over 1000 fast-track courts to dispose of cases of crime against women.

“27,000 new start-ups have been recognized in the country under the Start Up India campaign. Under the Mudra scheme, more than 5 crore 54 lakh new entrepreneurs have taken loans.

“A few days ago, the third Khelo India campaign was successfully concluded in Guwahati. It is noteworthy that this time 80 new national records have been made, out of which 56 women players made those records.

“My government has given a free hand to security forces to curb terrorism.

“Following the principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", after recently abolishing 58 more laws, now the number of laws abolished by the government has reached around 1500.

“Today, more than 121 crore people in the country have Aadhaar cards and about 60 crore people have Rupay cards. In December 2019 alone, a record 2 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI. Through DBT, in the last 5 years, more than Rs 9 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

“So far, more than 1.25 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with high-speed broadband connectivity under BharatNet scheme.”

On Economy, GST, Make in India

“One Nation, One Tax i.e. GST, has also promoted transparent trade in the country through technology. When there was no GST, more than two dozen different taxes had to be paid.

“This government is committed to helping India's economy reach its target of $5 trillion. Our foreign exchange reserves are at a historic level above $450 billion.

“Due to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, nearly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore have also been returned to banks and other institutions.

“In 2014 there were only 2 companies making mobiles in India. Today India is the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world.

“Keeping with Make in India, the construction of modern trains in the form of Vande Bharat and Tejas Express is in progress. By using locally made items, you will help the small entrepreneurs.”

On Transport

“In the transport sector, the metro facility has been expanded to 18 cities. So far 670 km metro lines have been commissioned and work is going on 930 km metro lines.

“In the field of clean energy, LPG coverage in India has increased from 55% to about 97%.”

On Tiger population

“The area of trees and forests in India has increased by 13,000 sq kms in the last four years. Similarly, the number of tigers which were 2,226 in 2014 has increased to 2,967 in July 2019.

“Under the Namami Gange Mission, work on projects worth ₹7000 crores has been completed and work is in progress on projects worth more than ₹21,000 crores.

On Chandrayaan

“Due to the hard work of the country's space scientists, Chandrayaan-2 has brought new energy towards technology among the youth of the country.

“Chandrayaan-3 has been approved by my government. The human spacecraft program - Gaganyaan and Aditya - is also working on a mission.

“Creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff, Dept of Military Affairs will bring synergy among 3 services, speed up modernisation.

“The policy of "Neighborhood First" is our priority. We are taking our cooperation with ASEAN and African countries to a new level.

“It is my belief that in the coming time, all of us, taking inspiration from the glorious past of our country, will do everything possible for the bright future of the country and come to fruition in our endeavors. Let us together fulfill the dream of a new India. Let's all create a new India together. Jai Hind!”