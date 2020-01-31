Gandhi misquoted in President’s address: Yechury

The Left parties slammed the President Ramnath Kovind’s address on Friday ahead of the Budget session, for misquoting Mahatma Gandhi to “justify” the amended Citizenship Act. CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Narendra Modi government has been invoking Mahatma Gandhi to propagate their lies.

“Modi government continues to lie by invoking Gandhi’s ideas; now in the President’s address, on the divisive CAA, their lies stand exposed. Gandhi spoke the exact opposite in the cited statement. Gandhiji was killed because he stood for a secular and inclusive India,” Mr. Yechury said in a tweet.

President Kovind during his address said quoting Mahatma Gandhi said, “The Muslims have said they would be loyal to India. Let us trust them with all our heart. Let us remember that truth alone triumphs, never untruth.”

Elaborating further Mr. Yechury said it is a blatant lie to say that Gandhi said all non-Muslims from Pakistan are welcome here but not Muslims.

“Gandhi had in fact said the Muslims who have chosen to remain in India are loyal to India and we should give them our complete trust. In all his writings, he has always spoken about all the religions together. He has even said that those Hindus and Sikhs who choose to go to Pakistan should be loyal to Pakistan,” Mr. Yechury added.

He pointed out that there was astounding silence on the real problems faced by people in President’s address. “Nothing concrete and substantial was said on the economic burdens imposed on the people except paying platitudes,” Mr. Yechury said.

CPI general secretary D. Raja also said Gandhi’s name is being taken unnecessarily. “It’s very inappropriate to take the name of Gandhi to justify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the communal policy of this government. The government through the President's address tried to paint a rosy picture when the country is in turmoil,” he said.