President of ‘Bharat’ on G20 dinner invite triggers row; Congress says Union of States ‘under assault’

The term “President of Bharat” has been used for the first time in an official invite for a banquet hosted by the President for the dignitaries attending the G20 summit, replacing the traditional “President of India”.

September 05, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Congress on September 5 alleged that the “Union of States” is under assault in the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as “President of Bharat”.

“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The G20 Summit is being held in the National Capital from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are attending the event.