Live

President of ‘Bharat’ on G20 dinner invite triggers row; Congress says Union of States ‘under assault’

The term “President of Bharat” has been used for the first time in an official invite for a banquet hosted by the President for the dignitaries attending the G20 summit, replacing the traditional “President of India”.

September 05, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The official invite for a banquet hosted by the President for the dignitaries attending the G20 summit mentions India as “Bharat”.

The official invite for a banquet hosted by the President for the dignitaries attending the G20 summit mentions India as “Bharat”. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Congress on September 5 alleged that the “Union of States” is under assault in the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as “President of Bharat”.

“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The G20 Summit is being held in the National Capital from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

  • September 05, 2023 13:19
    With such antics, BJP will lose both India and Bharat: Manoj Jha

    “We didn’t realise BJP was so weak. It has only been a few weeks that our alliance INDIA came into existence and they have already stopped sending invitations in the name of ‘India’. With such antics they will lose both India and Bharat,” said RJD MP Manoj K. Jha.

  • September 05, 2023 13:15
    Country doesn’t belong to a political party: Raghav Chadha

    The BJP’s recent move to change the reference from ‘President of India’ to ‘President of Bharat’ on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate, said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

    “How can the BJP strike down ‘INDIA’? The country doesn’t belong to a political party; it belongs to 135 crore Indians. Our national identity is not the BJP’s personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies,” he further added.

  • September 05, 2023 13:12
    Our civilisation is marching boldly towards Amrit Kaal: Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Amid controversy over using “President of Bharat” instead of the traditional “President of India”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is happy and proud that the country’s civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.

    Taking to the social media platform, X, Assam Chief Minister said, “Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.”

  • September 05, 2023 12:59
    G20 Dinner invite sparks row

    The Congress on September alleged that the “Union of States” is under assault in the Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as “President of Bharat”.

  • September 05, 2023 12:58
    “President Of Bharat” on G20 dinner invite

    The official dinner invite to dignitaries attending the G20 summit mentions India as “Bharat”. The invite referred to the President as “President of Bharat”.

