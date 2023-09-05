“We didn’t realise BJP was so weak. It has only been a few weeks that our alliance INDIA came into existence and they have already stopped sending invitations in the name of ‘India’. With such antics they will lose both India and Bharat,” said RJD MP Manoj K. Jha.
- September 05, 2023 13:19With such antics, BJP will lose both India and Bharat: Manoj Jha
- September 05, 2023 13:15Country doesn’t belong to a political party: Raghav Chadha
The BJP’s recent move to change the reference from ‘President of India’ to ‘President of Bharat’ on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate, said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
“How can the BJP strike down ‘INDIA’? The country doesn’t belong to a political party; it belongs to 135 crore Indians. Our national identity is not the BJP’s personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies,” he further added.
- September 05, 2023 13:12Our civilisation is marching boldly towards Amrit Kaal: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Amid controversy over using “President of Bharat” instead of the traditional “President of India”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is happy and proud that the country’s civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.
Taking to the social media platform, X, Assam Chief Minister said, “Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.”
- September 05, 2023 12:59G20 Dinner invite sparks row
The Congress on September alleged that the “Union of States” is under assault in the Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as “President of Bharat”.
- September 05, 2023 12:58“President Of Bharat” on G20 dinner invite
The official dinner invite to dignitaries attending the G20 summit mentions India as “Bharat”. The invite referred to the President as “President of Bharat”.
