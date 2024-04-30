GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
President Murmu to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on May 1

It will be President Murmu’s first visit to the newly built Ram temple

April 30, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The President will visit Ayodhya on May 1, 2024. File

The President will visit Ayodhya on May 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Mumru will visit Ayodhya on May 1 to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

It will be her first visit to the newly built temple, the consecration ceremony for which was held on January 22.

Ram Temple inauguration start of a new cycle in resurgence of our nation: President

The President will visit Ayodhya on May 1, the statement said on Tuesday.

"During her stay in Ayodhya, the president will make darshan and aarti at the Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple and Kuber Teela," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Also Read | Ram temple consecration ceremony being done in a hurry because of elections: Congress

She will also perform Saryu puja and aarti, it added.

