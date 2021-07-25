President Kovind completes four years in office

Mr. Kovind took over as the 14th President of India in 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday completed four years in office, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Twitter and shared an e-book highlighting activities of the fourth year of his presidency.

Apart from giving assent to 43 Bills of the Union government and 20 Bills of different States, the e-book noted that the President had invited frontline COVID-19 warriors for the “At Home” reception on Independence Day.

He also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with nurses of the Trained Nurses’ Association of India, Military Nursing Service and the President’s Estate Clinic, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Mr. Kovind, 76, who took oath as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, administered oath of office and secrecy to the members of the Council of Ministers and the Chief Justice of India and accepted credentials from 23 foreign Heads of Mission via videoconference, the e-book said.

As “Everyone’s President”, Mr. Kovind visited 13 States and two Union Territories and met 780 people during these visits, it said.

As the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, he visited the National War Memorial and paid tributes to those who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the nation, inaugurated the General Thimayya Museum at Madikeri in Kaodagu (Karnataka), and witnessed Joint Services Operational demonstrations by the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Swaraj Dweep.

The e-book also noted the President’s convocation addresses to various universities. He also presented national awards to teachers via videoconference and attended a Governor’s Conference on the ‘Role of National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in Transforming Higher Education’ in the virtual mode.