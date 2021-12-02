National

President gives assent to farm laws repeal Bill

Farmers while travelling in tractor from Amritsar to Singhu border for participating at the on going protest demonstration on November 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three contentious farm laws, according to a source.

The Law Ministry, however, is yet to notify The Farm Laws Repeal Law, 2021, which negates all the farm laws passed by Parliament last year.

Amid protests from Opposition parties, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion on the first day of the winter session on Monday.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, announced that the government would repeal the laws as it couldn’t convince a section of farmers on the merits of the new farm laws.

Opposition charge

However, the Opposition parties, including the Congress, accused the government of repealing the laws only because of the impending Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Questioning the manner in which the laws were repealed, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the government knew that it had “done something wrong and was terrified of having a discussion in Parliament”.

Since November last year, repeal of the three farm laws was among the key demands of the farmers’ unions that have been protesting on the border of Delhi for over a year now.

The three laws are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Congress slams BJP-led coalition Government in Manipur over ‘public lies’

27 students test positive for COVID-19 in Dharapuram school

BJP-ruled States favoured in COVID-19 management, says Shiv Sena in Lok Sabha

Why is BJP silent on Gujarat CM’s Mumbai visit: Shiv Sena

Madhu Neelakandan: The challenge for cinematographers is to understand the director’s vision

Andhra Pradesh government to distribute 10 lakh LED bulbs in villages from December 14

Delhi HC declines early hearing of PIL on election of Deputy Speaker, Lok Sabha

India, European Union decide to expand clean energy cooperation

Disapproval of undemocratic conduct in House can’t be decried as undemocratic: Venkaiah Naidu

Karnataka Speaker defends suspension of Rajya Sabha members

TN to have a draft policy soon to clear invasive plant species from its forests

Maharashtra to issue revised air travel guidelines in couple of days: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

No government jobs, sense of frustration seeping into youngsters: Varun Gandhi

8 fishermen go missing in Gujarat, rescue operation launched

Delhi pollution: SC gives Government 24 hours to ‘find a way or make way for court to act’

Avoid frequent internet suspension on ‘flimsy grounds’: Parliamentary panel

Collectors can take call on banning unvaccinated persons from public places, says TN Health Minister

Define ‘anti-national attitude’: Parliamentary panel

No case of Omicron case detected in TN to date, says Health Minister

India hits out at OHCHR for comments on J&K
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 3:06:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/president-gives-assent-to-farm-laws-repeal-bill/article37802828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY