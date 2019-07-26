Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and 59 others speak out against ‘selective outrage, false narratives’

Three days after a group of eminent citizens wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the lynching of minorities and hate crimes, 61 celebrities from various fields on Friday responded with a counter statement against “selective outrage and false narratives.”

The July 23 letter by 49 “self-styled guardians and conscience keepers” expressed selective concerns and demonstrated a “clear political bias and motive”, said the statement signed by actor Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, dancer Sonal Mansingh and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri among others.

“It (the July 23 letter) is aimed at tarnishing India’s international standing and to negatively portray the prime minister’s untiring efforts to effectuate governance on the foundations of positive nationalism and humanism which is the core of Indianess,” the statement read.

The document of selective outrage, it said, comes across as an “attempt to foist a false narrative with the intention of denigrating the democratic ethos and norms of our collective functioning as a nation and people.”

On July 23, 49 personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal and historian Ramchandra Guha, expressed concern at the number of “religious identity-based hate crimes” and noted that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a provocative war cry with many lynchings taking place in its name.

In their statement on Friday, 61 signatories questioned the silence of the July 23 letter writers on their silence “when tribals and the marginalised have become victims of Naxal terror.”

“They have kept silent when separatists have issued dictates to burn schools in Kashmir, they have kept silent when the demand for dismembering India, for making pieces of her –Tukde Tukde – were made, they kept silent when slogans chanted by terrorists and terror groups were echoed in some leading university campuses in the country,” the statement said.

Prasoon Joshi also stated, "First of all, I must make it clear that human life for me is most important and I will never stand by anything which degrades or harms any human life. But the question here is rather different. I think in the garb of standing up for humanity a few of us are unfairly painting a biased picture and misleading people- specially the ones who are not so close to realities of our country and would be impressionable for, the remarks are coming from a few known people."

He also added, "I think its absolutely unfair to the hard work our government is doing in trying to bring a much awaited change in this country by creating equal opportunities for everyone irrespective of class,religion or any other identity. The privileged few who took this country for granted are in absolute denial about this change India is going through. They are ungraciously refusing to acknowledge the mandate of the people of India. Showing utter disrespect to the present consciousness of this country, they seem hell bent to portray that there is deliberate wrongdoing prevalent, thereby dishonestly creating a false narrative."

"This, I find really condescending and disturbing. For they are wrongfully taking advantage of the voice they have,contacts and influence they possess. Because they are well versed with the lexicon of the elite world they are using that to portray a biased picture of India by selectively picking up examples which suit their narrative , in turn, stirring up fear and anxiety amongst the people and society at large," he concluded.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana also explained her stance: "Some people are misusing their power and position to generate a false narrative that, under the current government things are going wrong, whereas for the first time in this nation, things are going in the right direction. We are a part of a major shift, things are changing for the betterment of this nation and few people are rattled by this. Common people have chosen their representatives and leaders, the ones who disregard their will are the ones who have no respect or consideration for democracy."

The 61 who have signed Friday’s statement include academics such as Debashish Bhattacharya from Visva Bharati in Santiniketan, Avadh University Vice Chancellor Manoj Dikshit, Anirban Ganguly of the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation as well as MP and journalist Swapan Dasgupta and yesteryear actor Biswajit Chatterjee.