Prashant Bhushan contempt case | Supreme Court to pronounce interim orders on August 10

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Monday its interim orders in a decade-old contempt case against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his remarks about judicial “corruption” in an interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009.
Also read: Supreme Court issues notice to Prashant Bhushan over tweets
Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal is a co-respondent with Mr. Bhushan in the contempt case.
A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra had reserved the case for orders on August 4 after an almost day-long hearing which was not accessible to the media. The video and audio links were snapped during the hearing.
A two-page judicial order published later in the day had said the court was yet to receive the “explanation/apology” “submitted” by Mr. Bhushan and Mr. Tejpal.
Also read: Supreme Court reserves orders in Prashant Bhushan contempt case
The Bench had noted in its order that it would go on to hear the contempt case if “we do not accept the explanation/apology”.
A communication released by Mr. Bhushan's office later on August 4 had talked to the lawyers in the case via WhatsApp call.
It said Mr. Bhushan had refused to apologise and said the word ‘corruption’ was used in the interview in a wide sense to mean “lack of propriety”. He had not meant that the judiciary was financially corrupt.
Mr. Bhushan had said the remarks were not meant to hurt judges' families or tarnish the judiciary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath