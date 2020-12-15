National

Pranab’s son objects to publication of final volume of memoir

File photo of Pranab Mukherjee   | Photo Credit: PTI

Abhijit Mukherjee, former Lok Sabha member and son of the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, on Tuesday objected to the publication of the final volume of his father’s memoir, The Presidential Years, and has demanded to see the manuscript before its release.

The book is scheduled to be released in January.

On December 11, the publishers, Rupa, released an excerpt of the final final volume, in which the late President talks about the Congress losing focus after his elevation as the President and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh busy saving the government.

The excerpt also has a portion in which he describes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s functioning as “autocratic” in his first term.

“I, the Son of the author of the Memoir ‘The Presidential Memoirs’ request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent”, Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted and tagged the publishers as well as its head, Kapish Mehra.

“Since my father is no more, I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before its publication as I believe, had my father been alive today, he too would have done the same. Therefore , I being his son request You to immediately stop its publication without my written consent till I go through its contents !”, he said and mentioned that he had also sent a formal letter.

Daughter’s tweet

Interestingly, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee had tweeted excerpts of the final volume.

According to the excerpts, he had said that many in the Congress believed that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections may have been different if he was the Prime Minister.

“Some members of the Congress have theorised that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don’t subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr. Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs”, read one excerpt.

“I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration. While Dr. Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary. Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government,” he stated.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM hands over ₹5 lakh from personal funds for BAPASI corpus

Rise in teenage pregnancy, higher anaemia rate in women: NFHS-5 phase data

‘Aksharappura’, a free-for-all micro library opens in Kerala capital

Malayalam actor rape case | Supreme Court dismisses Kerala plea for transferring trial

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 95%, among highest in world; active cases below 3.4 lakh

Amartya Sen denies making phone call to Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor

Navy’s most senior submariner Vice Admiral Srikant passes away

Jaishankar and British foreign secretary hold talks, discuss ways of expanding cooperation

Four minors die as van mows down religious procession in Kurnool

For Modi government, crony capitalists are ‘best friends’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Council session starts on stormy note, BJP members prevent chairman from taking seat

Aam Aadmi Party will contest 2022 U.P. Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Collaboration, not confusion, is best response to COVID-19 pandemic: India at UNGA special session

No compensation package yet in sight for Cuddalore farmers affected by Cycone Nivar

Man who was declared ‘foreigner’ passes away at 104 in Assam

Watch | IndiGo crew walking 2 km during Bharat Bandh

COVID-19 | Homoeopaths can prescribe government-approved add-ons, mixtures to supplement conventional treatment, says Supreme Court

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada tests positive for COVID-19

OCI students are eligible for admission to professional courses under government and institutional quota seats: Karnataka High Court

Gold, ₹1.37 crore in cash, seized from Environment Department official in Chennai

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 4:01:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranabs-son-objects-to-publication-of-final-volume-of-memoir/article33336395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY