GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power fencing of J&K jails: panel to look into irregularities

January 18, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The J&K government constituted a fact-finding committee to probe alleged irregularities in installation of power fencing systems in J&K’s ten jails on January 17.

A government spokesman said the committee will have the Director General of Police as its convenor. It will “inquire into irregularities committed in supply and installation of power fencing system across 10 Jails.”

“The committee shall examine all aspects of the case, including actions taken by officers and officials of Prisons Department at the time of issuing the Supply Order, and the process followed while allotting the CMC/AMC Contract,” the order reads.

The spokesman said the committee is also tasked to fix responsibility for acts of omission and commission by officers and officials of the prisons’ organisation.

“The committee shall furnish its report to the Government along-with recommendations, within 30 days,” the order said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.