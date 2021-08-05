Poll strategist Prashant Kishor quits team Amarinder

He said that he had decided to take a ‘temporary break from an active role in public life’

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor quit as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday stating that as he had decided to take a “temporary break from an active role in public life” and as he had not been able to formally assume the responsibility as the principal Adviser to Mr. Singh, he would like to be relieved of the post.

Also read: I-PAC | The rise of professional political campaigners

Mr. Kishor’s exit is significant as he had been one of the key strategists behind Captain Singh’s victory in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election and the Chief Minister was looking to repeat the feat with his help. What is also significant is that Mr. Kishor’s move comes amid speculation lately that he is going to join the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in an important position.

Also read: Quitting this space’, declares Prashant Kishor

The AICC is expected to have a major reshuffle in the next couple of months with former party president Rahul Gandhi assuming charge again.