Political parties, civil society, citizens must work towards ensuring peace in Aurangabad: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said he has appealed to people from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to maintain communal harmony and not fall prey to any attempts by some people to incite communal sentiments.

March 31, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on March 31 said political parties, civil society and citizens must work towards ensuring peace in Aurangabad, where a person died after two groups clashed recently.

At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the police tried to control the situation, following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. One of the injured persons died during treatment.

“An unfortunate incident has taken place in Sambhajinagar. There is a need to make efforts to ensure that a peaceful environment prevails. Though I am the Leader of Opposition, I will not make any statement which will deteriorate the atmosphere,” Mr. Pawar told reporters in Pune.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said police are doing their work but everyone, including political parties, those in power or Opposition, civil society and common citizens, should work towards prevailing peace there.

Mr. Pawar said he has appealed to people from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to maintain communal harmony and not fall prey to any attempts by some people to incite communal sentiments.

Asked about the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s joint rally in Aurangabad, he said that the rally was planned much earlier and leaders of the MVA constituents – the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are working towards it.

The clash, in which 13 vehicles were torched, occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. “The police used tear gas and fired some plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob,” officials said.

Meanwhile, normalcy was restored in the city, where five companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) are currently deployed.

