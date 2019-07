A political drama got underway in Goa on July 10 as 10 out of the 15 Congress MLAs in the 40-member Assembly of the coastal State met Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in Panaji.

The MLAs include Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reached the Assembly soon after the MLAs met the Speaker.

Following is the party-wise position in the Assembly: BJP 17, Congress 15, GFP 3, MGP 1, NCP and Independents 2.