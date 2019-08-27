Politics live: govt appropriated 99% of RBI’s profits every year since 2014, alleges Yechury

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR

Minority Affairs Ministry team in Kashmir to identify development projects

A six-member Minority Affairs Ministry team led by its secretary arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which it will identify the areas to implement centrally-sponsored development projects after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated, officials said.

Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Shailesh, Joint Secretary (Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram) Nigar Fatima, National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) chairman and managing director Shahbaz Ali, and Central Waqf Council Secretary S A S Naqvi, are part of the team that left for Srinagar by a morning flight.

“The team will explore development possibilities -- where schools, colleges, skill development centres can be opened,” said Mr. Naqvi.

- PTI

Chennai

Govt’s motive is to demonise Chidambaram, alleges his family

As former Union minister P Chidambaram fights a legal battle against his arrest in the INX Media case, his family on Tuesday alleged the government’s motive was to demonising him and demanded the Centre produce evidence in support of its allegations like properties in multiple countries and numerous shell companies.

In a statement, the family said they were distressed that the “media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations” against Chidambaram in the last few days.

Alleging that the government’s motive was to demonise and humiliate Chidambaram, his family claimed the media was unable to uphold “liberty against calumny”, adding that they were hence deeply saddened.

- PTI

New Delhi

Govt appropriated 99% of RBI’s profits since 2014, says Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the Central government on Tuesday over the record cash transfer by the RBI.

“The Modi government has appropriated 99% of the RBI’s profits every year to fund its propaganda campaigns. It has now siphoned off ?1.76 lakh crores ostensibly to recapitalise banks which have been looted by Modi’s cronies.

“The health of our leading Navaratnas in the public sector is badly damaged by both, falling demand and because of the financial burden imposed on them by the govt. siphoning off huge dividends. All sections, farmers, workers, MSMEs, youth and women workers have been hurt badly,” Yechury said in a tweet.

“The economy and people’s livelihoods have never been assaulted so mercilessly as under this government,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said.

New Delhi

PM, FM clueless on how to solve economic disaster, stealing money from RBI: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over the record cash transfer by the RBI, saying the prime minister and the finance minister are “clueless” about solving the “self created economic disaster” and accused them of “stealing money” from the Bank.

He also said that the move was akin to stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound.

Mr. Gandhi’s reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take ₹1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.

Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka meets late Akhilesh Singh's family in Rae Bareli

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday reached Rae Bareli to meet the family of former Congress legislator Akhilesh Singh, who passed away on August 20.

Ms. Vadra spent about half an hour with the family of the late leader and conveyed to them condolences from her mother Sonia Gandhi, who is an MP from Rae Bareli.

Akhilesh Singh’s daughter Aditi Singh is now a Congress MLA from the Rae Bareli Sadar seat, which was earlier held by her father.

Ms. Vadra later left for the Bhuemau Guest House, where she will meet her party workers. She will then proceed to Lalganj’s Modern Rail Coach Factory, the workers of which are protesting against its privatisation.

- IANS

Uttar Pradesh

BJP plans organisational rejig in UP ahead of bypolls

After the Cabinet reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing for a revamp of its organisational machinery in Uttar Pradesh. The party is selecting new foot soldiers in the 13 Assembly segments, where by-elections are due. The exercise will be carried out in all Assembly segments in order to refurbish the party organisation for the 2022 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, about 40 to 45% of the district units would be disbanded and reorganised and new district presidents and other functionaries would be elected.

The organisational reshuffle, which normally takes place every three years, is already past the deadline. The move comes close on heels of the just concluded BJP membership drive during which it inducted 50 lakh new members.

UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said: “The BJP is run democratically and new functionaries are elected every three years. An organisational reshuffle was due in 2018, but was delayed as the party was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections.”

- IANS