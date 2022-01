A video explainer on the defections from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

A video explainer on the defections from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the caste-based political narrative in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and big-ticket defections in the ruling BJP including Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan. Also read: Swami Prasad Maurya | Big-ticket defection Reporting | Nistula Hebbar Production | K Rajashree Das



Our code of editorial values