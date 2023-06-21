HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India like U.S. is vibrant democracy, both will continue working on bilateral ties: White House

‘India has a vibrant democracy. No democracy at any given point in time reaches perfection,’ said John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications

June 21, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - Washington

PTI
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. | Photo Credit: AP

India like the U.S. is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship, the White House said amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit.

Also read | PM Modi in U.S. LIVE updates: PM Modi-Biden talks to touch five broad areas of significance

PM Modi is visiting the U.S. from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the Prime Minister to the joint session of the U.S. Congress on June 22. He is currently in New York.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a news conference in Washington on Tuesday that: "Democracy is tough. We know that. We have seen it firsthand here in this country. It is tough, you have got to work at it."

ALSO READ
PM Modi’s U.S. visit | Dozens of U.S. lawmakers ask Biden to raise democracy, rights concerns with Modi

"India has a vibrant democracy, and they, too, work at it. No democracy at any given point in time reaches perfection," he said.

The idea of democracy is that "you try to become more perfect... So we are going to continue to work on this bilateral relationship between these two vibrant, relevant, strong, and influential democracies in the world to improve the relationship", Mr. Kirby said.

That means that in doing so, "we are also going to have conversations, we can have and we need to have somewhat uncomfortable conversations with our partners and our friends and our allies", he said.

ALSO READ
Regularly engage with India on human rights: White House

"That is what you can do when you have, when you are partners and friends and allies, is have conversations about uncomfortable issues," Mr. Kirby said.

In response to a question, Mr. Kirby said President Biden raises concerns over human rights wherever he goes around the world and whatever leaders he is speaking to.

Also read: U.S. says it will continue to ‘strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments’

"Human rights are a foundational element of this (Biden) administration's foreign policy, and you can certainly expect that the President will, as he always does and as you can do with friends and partners like Prime Minister Modi in India, raise our concerns about that," he said.

Mr. Kirby said the U.S. routinely raises human rights concerns with its friends, allies, partners and even nations that it is not so friendly with. "We are not bashful about raising those concerns, and we will continue to do that," he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / India / USA / India-United States / diplomacy / international relations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.